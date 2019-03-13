MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama sold out the Xcel Energy Center, bringing her book tour to people in the Twin Cities.

Mrs. Obama shared some of her 2018 memoir, “Becoming,” and reflected on events that shaped her public and private life. People traveled from Iowa and Kansas and came from right here in St. Paul to hear Michelle Obama speak. They told me they wanted to be part of history and hear from a former first lady that continues to inspire.

The event was held in the big arena, but people said the conversation on stage felt intimate, like they were talking with a friend. Mrs. Obama shared her deeply personal journey, how she met Barack Obama, marriage and making a difference.

They lined up to get into the X, eager with anticipation. This is the night they’ve waited to spend with Michelle Obama.

“It’s an opportunity to get to know her more,” said Candace Yates, of Vadnais Heights.

The connection many here feel is real.

“I still see Michelle Obama as my first lady,” said Barbara Harris-O’Neal, of South St. Paul.

“You’re probably not going to put this on this air, but other than Mary mother of Jesus, I think she’s the most amazing woman that’s ever lived,” said Gail Harless, of Vadnais Heights.

And so to spend an evening hearing directly from the former first lady is significant for so many.

“I like being part of history,” said Larry Anderson, of Esko.

“I wanted to just hear her in person, I listened to her book I am in love with her so I wanted to just see her in person,” said Gargi Bajpai, of Golden Valley.

One group traveled from Kansas to be here since their city wasn’t on the “Becoming” book tour.

Some brought the book, a look at the experiences that helped shape Mrs. Obama. Others highlighted her journey in other ways.

“It’s a huge thing for me with the first black woman in the White House. It’s huge, it’s inspiring as a black girl, you can do anything, really,” said Shanice Buckhalton, of St. Paul

They think she’ll continue to lift generations to come.

“We need this, we need her energy, we need her wisdom, we need her empowerment, we need her motivation,” Sheletta Brundidge said.

Earlier in the day, Mrs. Obama and moderator Michele Norris surprised a few book clubs at Bachelor Farmer in Minneapolis.