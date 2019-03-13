MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Construction crews are working 24 hours a day to complete the Red Wing Bridge before Mississippi River levels rise.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, crews building the new Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge in Red Wing are working 24 hours a day to set tub girders.

The project contractor, Zenith Tech, Inc., are setting tub girders for pier 2, which is the Mississippi River navigation channel, and pier 3 on the Wisconsin side. Work shifts are planned Monday through Friday, but weekend work could be added depending on progress and weather.

The work is not expected to affect Highway 63 traffic using the river bridge.