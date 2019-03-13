



– Police have reportedly taken a suspect associated with an AMBER alert into custody but are still searching for a 2-year-old girl. Wisconsin authorities believe she could be in Minnesota.

According to WDJT, a CBS affiliate in Milwaukee, 33-year-old Dariaz Higgins has been taken into custody. Higgins was wanted in connection with a homicide.

The AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Noelani Robinson remains active. Higgins is Robinson’s father.

Milwaukee police are investigating a tip that Robinson could be in St. Cloud or Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Police say a second person was arrested with Higgins for harboring and aiding a fugitive.

Anyone with information regarding Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department or 911, according to the AMBER Alert.