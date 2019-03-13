



The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Wednesday a new neighborhood park has been added to the park system on the city’s south side, and officials are looking for ideas from the public to help name it.

The site is a 1.65-acre space next to the Greenway bike trail between 10th and 11th Avenues South, and contains a Y-shaped trail connection to the Greenway, an urban agriculture zone and pathways and seating. The park was added to the system after Hennepin County transferred ownership of the Cepro site.

The park board plans to improve the park further by adding a stage and amphitheater seating, a playground, a picnic area and more. The board says it will work with the Midtown Phillips community to determine which improvements will be built first.

To see the board’s naming policy for the park and to submit an idea, visit the Minneapolis Park Board and Recreation website.