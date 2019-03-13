MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands are set to gather to see former first lady Michelle Obama in the Twin Cities Wednesday night.

Obama will be speaking at 8 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Doors will open about two hours ahead of time.

Obama has been touring the country with her new book, “Becoming,” and will be sharing about experiences that have shaped her, from childhood and motherhood, to being the first lady of the United States for two terms.

“Becoming” was released in November, and more than 3 million copies have sold.

One Twin Cities-based book club with members from all over the country spent the day preparing to see Obama live.

“We’re coming from all different walks of life, different areas of the United States, and just having us talk about how the book has inspired us has brought us together closely,” club member Heather Belair said. “I’m excited to spend the night tonight and spend the day pampering ourselves, spending time because sometimes women don’t take time for themselves.”

The book club included two out-of-towners from Florida and Texas.

“She is becoming an inspiration to us all. That’s the title of the book: ‘Becoming.’ Everybody is trying to become better, become better wives, become better mothers, become better sisters, become better employees, become better friends. So that book has inspired a movement,” Sheletta Brundidge said. “We want to be inspired and motivated and challenged. We plan to laugh, we plan to cry, we plan to hug and love and just soak up any pearls of wisdom she wants to hang around out neck, or jewels of inspiration she wants to drop in our spirits.”