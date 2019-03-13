  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings, NFL, Shamar Stephen

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they have officially agreed to terms with linebacker Anthony Barr after Barr went back and forth with the organization early this week.

Early reports said Barr intended to sign with the New York Jets next season, but changed his mind and will remain with the Vikings.

Barr was the ninth overall pick in 2014, and has started all 71 games of his career in Minnesota.

The Vikings also agreed to terms with defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, who returns to Minnesota after spending the 2018 season with the Seattle Seahawks. Stephen was also drafted by the Vikings in 2014.

