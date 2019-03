MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say portions of County Road 11 and County Road 15 near Crookston are closed Thursday afternoon due to large snowdrifts and reduced visibility.

County Road 11 east of Crookston to Gentilly and County Road 15 from Crookston to Fisher are closed, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Large snow drifts are reportedly covering the road and visibility is near zero.

Deputies say no travel is advised at this time.