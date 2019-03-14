MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At the State Capitol, supporters say breakfast after the bell would improve grades and the school day.

The bipartisan legislation would make it easier for kids to get breakfast at school.

An anti-hunger organization ranks Minnesota 31st in the country for providing breakfast to students. On Thursday, supporters said the money is there for the asking.

“An important part of this bill is to utilize national funds, no longer leave $12 million on the table, bring that to Minnesota and use that to feed our kids,” Hunger Solutions’ Colleen Moriarty said.

The groups say one in eight Minnesota children experience hunger on any given day. That figure includes college students, who often need financial assistance after paying for tuition, rent and books.