Filed Under:Katy Perry, March Madness, The Armory


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Katy Perry is coming to Minneapolis for March Madness.

(credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NCAA announced Thursday that the pop star will headline the final night of the March Madness Music Series, performing at The Armory in downtown Minneapolis on April 7.

Zedd, the DJ who recently collaborated with Perry for the song “365,” will open the Sunday night show.

The performers for the other two nights of the weekend series have yet to be announced.

Registration for tickets to Perry’s show is slated to begin on March 22. More ticket information can be found here.

