MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Minnesota state troopers and a passer-by are being credited with saving a woman’s life Wednesday night after they cut her out of her upside-down, partly-submerged vehicle and revived her on the side of Interstate 35.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the rescue happened around 10 p.m. in Wyoming after 22-year-old Allyson Andert lost control of her vehicle on the interstate’s southbound lanes. The vehicle flipped and landed on its roof in a two-foot deep puddle of standing water under the Highway 8 overpass.

Two troopers and a passerby quickly responded, cutting Andert’s seat belt and pulling her unresponsive body from the vehicle, the patrol said. Immediately, one trooper began CPR. As she regained consciousness, Andert spat out water.

After Andert fully came-to, emergency crews brought her to Regions Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The name of the passer-by has yet to be released. More information on the rescue is expected at a Thursday afternoon news conference.