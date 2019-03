MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are getting calls from teams interested in trading for cornerback Trae Waynes.

That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Vikings have received calls from teams interested in trading for former first-round CB Trae Waynes, sources say. His fifth-year option just became fully guaranteed, so Minnesota won’t cut him. But there is interest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

In April of 2018, the Vikings exercised a fifth-year option on the former first-round draft pick in 2015.

Waynes, who has started for the team for the last two years, plays opposite of All-Pro Xavier Rhodes.