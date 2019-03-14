  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flooding, Highway 20, Highway 50, Miesville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flooding has prompted officials to close a highway southeast of the Twin Cities Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota State Highway 20 is closed in both directions at Minnesota Highway 50 near Miesville, Minnesota.

On Wednesday, heavy rain and melting snow also shut down Highway 60 near Wabasha and Highway 42 between Elgin and Plainview.

Highway 42 was later opened to traffic, but high water concerns remain.

The southeast part of the state has seen major flooding before. First in 1965, when river levels climbed more than 20 feet above flood stage and again when they hit 18 feet in 2001.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.