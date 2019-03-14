MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flooding has prompted officials to close a highway southeast of the Twin Cities Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota State Highway 20 is closed in both directions at Minnesota Highway 50 near Miesville, Minnesota.

On Wednesday, heavy rain and melting snow also shut down Highway 60 near Wabasha and Highway 42 between Elgin and Plainview.

Flooding has shut down Highway 60 near Wabasha and Highway 42 between Elgin and Plainview. High water could be a concern in other areas as rain begins in southeast MN. Make sure you are prepared. Check your route on https://t.co/MEmqELpVHX before you go for updates. pic.twitter.com/xG2TTzJ2vg — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) March 13, 2019

Highway 42 was later opened to traffic, but high water concerns remain.

The southeast part of the state has seen major flooding before. First in 1965, when river levels climbed more than 20 feet above flood stage and again when they hit 18 feet in 2001.