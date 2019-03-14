



You don’t have to be a “Lonely Boy” any longer, because The Black Keys are touring and will make a stop at Target Center in Minneapolis this fall.

The rock band, winner of six Grammy Awards, will be taking their “Let’s Rock” tour to the Twin Cities on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Joining them will be Modest Mouse (“Float On”) and *repeat repeat.

The tour is announced just as the band has released some of their first new music since the 2014 album “Turn Blue.”

Tickets will run from $42.50 up to $502, and go on sale Friday, March 22.