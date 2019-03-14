MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A mobile home park in Jordan is being evacuated Thursday night due to flooding, according to the park manager. The community has around 290 homes.

The manager says the homes near Sand Creek, which is behind Valley Green Manufactured Home Community, are currently surrounded by about a foot of water.

Evacuated residents are going to a local high school, the manager said.

This is a developing story, and WCCO has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they become available.