  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMFam
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flooding, Valley Green Mobile Home Community

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A mobile home park in Jordan is being evacuated Thursday night due to flooding, according to the park manager. The community has around 290 homes.

The manager says the homes near Sand Creek, which is behind Valley Green Manufactured Home Community, are currently surrounded by about a foot of water.

Evacuated residents are going to a local high school, the manager said.

This is a developing story, and WCCO has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.