MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s some exciting news for Verizon Wireless customers in Minneapolis.

The company has announced it is rolling out the super-fast 5G service in Minneapolis starting next month.

Coming soon to Chicago and Minneapolis—the unprecedented performance of #5GUltraWideband. Be the first to get the first phone on 5G, the moto z³ with 5G moto mod. — Verizon (@verizon) March 13, 2019

But there’s a catch. The first three months are free, then it’s an extra $10 a month.

Also, it will only work on Motorola’s “Moto Z-3” device and it requires a special attachment that snaps onto the phone. It’s normally $350, but Verizon has lowered the price to $50.