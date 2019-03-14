



It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day weekend!

WCCO This Morning found ways to celebrate along with other things to do if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

St. Paul is turning green this weekend!

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Saturday and is a celebration of St. Paul’s Irish heritage and the many Irish clans that still reside in the area today.

The parade will start at noon on Saturday in Lowertown near Mears Park.

The route continues down 5th street and ends around Rice Park.

Pinewood Derby

A beloved Cub Scout tradition for more than 60 years will be taken to a new level at Ridgedale Center this weekend.

The Pinewood Derby Finals features a 42 foot race track for registered Cub Scouts.

There will also be a climbing wall, archery booths, and more.

Pinewood Derby Finals are Saturday and start at 9 a.m. and go until 4 p.m.

Hop Into Spring At Como Zoo

The “Wearing of the Green” has a whole new meaning St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

Como will be celebrating the wonders of frogs and toads during “Hop Into Spring”.

Visitors will be able to create their own frog craft, experience free play on pond rugs & tree log and more.

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday.

Twin Cities Auto Show

It is the final weekend of the Twin Cities Auto Show.

Compare more than 600 vehicles from 35 domestic and imported brands.

The Luxury Ballroom features more than $2 million worth of lavish vehicles.

Tickets are $12 at the door, $10 if you buy online.