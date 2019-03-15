NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 01: Students pose for pictures at a gathering before they travel on a bus to the school prom on July 1, 2011 in Newcastle, United Kingdom. After months of preparation more than 200 final year students aged 15 to 16 from Cramlington Learning Village attended a leaver's prom at St James Park, Newcastle. The prom marks the end of GCSE examinations and the completion of their high school studies. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images) (credit: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)





This March marks the 12th year Project Prom will give away new and gently used prom dresses to local teens – an effort to help make prom dreams come true by eliminating the expense of a costly gown. For the third year in a row, the distribution will be in an empty space at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove, from March 22 – 24.

For the first year, Project Prom is also supporting A Night to Remember Prom, a special event that honors young adults, ages 15-25, with special needs. A Night to Remember Prom attendees are invited to a special Project Prom dress selection event on March 16 and 17.

