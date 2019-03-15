



Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart is hosting a community meeting Friday in Jayme Closs’ hometown.

The meeting is to help the people of Barron, Wisconsin, cope with the recent kidnapping. It’s slated for 6 p.m. in the Barron High School gym. The event is free to attend.

This Friday marks four months since Jayme disappeared.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Jake Patterson took the teen after killing her parents. According to the criminal complaint, Patterson told authorities he had seen Jayme get onto a school bus and decided to kidnap her.

Closs was taken to a remote cabin in Gordon, Wisconsin. The 13-year-old escaped after being held captive for almost three months.