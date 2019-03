Every Friday, WCCO 4 News At Noon features a special pet guest in need of a forever home.

This week, the Animal Humane Society’s Dr. Kaitlin Monson brings Lucy.

“Lucy is absolutely adorable and just about perfect. She is sweet and energetic and a 2-year-old Boxer mix. Her family was unable to care for her, but they tells us she is crate and potty trained and does well with small children,” the AHS writes.

Click here for more information.