



As temperatures dipped back below freezing overnight in the Twin Cities, making sidewalks and residential streets slick with ice, many roads remained closed across Minnesota: In the south, meltwater and rain led to flooding while in the northwest strong winds are creating whiteout conditions.

In southeastern Minnesota, a flood watch was in effect Friday morning. The National Weather Service says minor river flooding was reported along the Cedar, Root, Whitewater and Zumbrota rivers. Meanwhile, across the border in Wisconsin, moderate flooding is expected along the Kickapoo River.

According to MnDOT, a number of highways and interstate exit ramps are closed in southern Minnesota due to flooding. Motorists are advised not to drive around barricades and through standing water.

Closer to the Twin Cities, Minnesota Highway 95 near Cottage Grove is closed in both directions due to flooding, as are Highway 50 and Highway 3 near Farmington.

As temperatures dropped overnight amid wind gusts of 20-30 mph, the meltwater and recent rain froze to sidewalks and city streets. Untreated surfaces became glazed with ice, making getting to work tricky for commuters.

Meanwhile, in northwestern Minnesota, the aftermath of a blizzard has all but halted travel. Many highways west of Thief River Falls and along the North Dakota border are closed due to whiteout conditions and large snowdrifts.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says Friday is expected to be chilly with possible snow flurries in the afternoon. While temperatures are expected to warm through the weekend, overnight lows will drop below freezing, turning any snowmelt on streets and sidewalks to ice.

Next week, it’ll start to feel like spring. A warming trend looks lift temperatures through the week, and by Friday, the Twin Cities could see highs near 50 degrees. According to Brickman, the metro hasn’t felt that kind of warmth since Nov. 1.

