MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Muslim leaders in the Twin Cities plan to speak Friday against anti-Muslim bigotry in America and across the world following a massacre in New Zealand that left 49 mosque-goers dead and dozens of others injured.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says it’ll hold a press conference Friday morning in Minneapolis. Local Muslims leaders are planning to speak against racism, white supremacy and anti-immigrant bigotry.

RELATED: St. Paul Police Promise To ‘Do Everything Possible’ To Protect Mosques

According to CBS News, the massacre in New Zealand happened Friday during morning prayers at two mosques in Christchurch. Leaders in the country are calling the violence a “terrorist attack.”

The suspected shooter, who live-streamed the violence as it happened, has been charged with murder. Two other people are also in custody.

Online, a man claiming responsibility for the attack posted a manifesto, which referenced “white genocide” driven by “mass immigration.”

