



Muslim leaders in the Twin Cities plan to speak Friday against anti-Muslim bigotry in America and across the world following a massacre in New Zealand that left 49 mosque-goers dead and dozens of others injured.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says it’ll hold a press conference Friday morning in Minneapolis. Local Muslims leaders are planning to speak against racism, white supremacy and anti-immigrant bigotry.

According to CBS News, the massacre in New Zealand happened Friday during morning prayers at two mosques in Christchurch. Leaders in the country are calling the violence a “terrorist attack.”

The suspected shooter, who live-streamed the violence as it happened, has been charged with murder. Two other people are also in custody.

Online, a man claiming responsibility for the attack posted a manifesto, which referenced “white genocide” driven by “mass immigration.”