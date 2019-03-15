



A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on an abducted 2-year-old Wisconsin girl whom authorities say could be in Minnesota.

The FBI office in Milwaukee is offering the money for information leading to the location of Noelani Robinson.

Investigators say there’s reason to believe the child is in Minnesota with someone who is safeguarding her.

Authorities say Noelani was last seen with her father, 33-year-old Dariaz Higgins, who abducted her Monday. Higgins has since been arrested.

Anyone who sees Noelani or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.