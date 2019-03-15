By Mike Max
Filed Under:Mike Max, Red Lake Indian Reservation, Red Lake Nation, State Basketball Championship

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State tournaments bring pride to communities up in Red Lake. And when the girls’ basketball team made it this week, it seemed like most of their hometown fans made the trip.

It is a part of the culture of the state basketball tournament. When Red Lake makes it, boys or girls, the people come.

The 4-hour journey is an extension of the season that fans have been following all along. It’s special, and you can feel it.

“That’s our pride and joy. The girls and boys. They do a good job every year … it brings people together in a good way,” fan Nate Taylor said.

The pride that goes with what Red Lake has built is important. Ira Jourdain grew up in Red Lake and now serves on the Minneapolis School Board, but this is still his team.

“[The fans] come from four communities of Red Lake: Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah and Little Rock. They travel from down here and this is probably almost everybody,” Jourdain said.

Fans had to get through a winter storm just to get to here.

“Bad weather, like the mailman, we’re gonna show up and back our team,” Taylor said.

That’s part of being a Red Lake fan, especially a Red Lake basketball fan.

Mike Max

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.