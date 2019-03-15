MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State tournaments bring pride to communities up in Red Lake. And when the girls’ basketball team made it this week, it seemed like most of their hometown fans made the trip.

It is a part of the culture of the state basketball tournament. When Red Lake makes it, boys or girls, the people come.

The 4-hour journey is an extension of the season that fans have been following all along. It’s special, and you can feel it.

“That’s our pride and joy. The girls and boys. They do a good job every year … it brings people together in a good way,” fan Nate Taylor said.

The pride that goes with what Red Lake has built is important. Ira Jourdain grew up in Red Lake and now serves on the Minneapolis School Board, but this is still his team.

“[The fans] come from four communities of Red Lake: Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah and Little Rock. They travel from down here and this is probably almost everybody,” Jourdain said.

Fans had to get through a winter storm just to get to here.

“Bad weather, like the mailman, we’re gonna show up and back our team,” Taylor said.

That’s part of being a Red Lake fan, especially a Red Lake basketball fan.