



— Duluth police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman.

According to police, Helen Marie Goods of Duluth left her residence, located on the 600 block of North 8th Avenue West, on foot at around 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14. She did not return.

Police say she has dementia so she may be lost or confused, and authorities are concerned for her welfare. Goods is known to often use public transportation.

She’s described as 5-foot-4, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, a striped black and blue shirt and a black winter coat with fur around the hood.

Police are now asking the public around the area to check roadsides, properties or places where someone might seek shelter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Duluth police at 218-625-3581 or 911.