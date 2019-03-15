MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota sports broadcast legend is celebrating a big birthday Friday. Sid Hartman is turning 99 years old.

You read that right.

Sid has been a staple of the Minnesota sports scene for decades now. He took his first job on the sports desk for the Minneapolis Times in 1944. Ten years later, he joined the staff of WCCO Radio and became one of the stations most popular personalities. At the time, he was just a spry 35 years old.

Looking ahead, the next time Sid will be able to host the Sunday Sports Huddle on his birthday comes in the year 2020. That’s Sid’s 100th birthday. Nobody is doubting that Sid will still be around on that day this time next year.

He was inducted into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame in October last year.

Happy Birthday Sid!

Here are some of the birthday greetings shared on social media so far today:

Happy Birthday to this guy. Sid Hartman of @StribSports and @wccoradio turns 99 today. That tape recorder he still has? It's not quite as old…but it's an antique. Sid's one of a kind! pic.twitter.com/TOnyOzpROB — Cathy Wurzer (@CathyWurzer) March 15, 2019

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to SId Hartman. I want to see the birthday cake with 99 candles on it. — Bob Sansevere (@bobsansevere) March 15, 2019

Here's Sid Hartman's sports column for tomorrow's editions, printed on his 99th birthday. By one count, this puts him 19 stories short of 21,000 bylines:

Apple Valley basketball talent can't pass up Duke https://t.co/a0s4I7PQpE pic.twitter.com/ZXnqQD5sMS — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) March 15, 2019

@SidHartman Happy Birthday Sid (I like to take care of things early!!) https://t.co/X84WpZ0gxc — Jeff Passolt (@JeffPassoltFOX9) March 14, 2019