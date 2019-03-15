MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota sports broadcast legend is celebrating a big birthday Friday. Sid Hartman is turning 99 years old.
You read that right.
Sid has been a staple of the Minnesota sports scene for decades now. He took his first job on the sports desk for the Minneapolis Times in 1944. Ten years later, he joined the staff of WCCO Radio and became one of the stations most popular personalities. At the time, he was just a spry 35 years old.
Looking ahead, the next time Sid will be able to host the Sunday Sports Huddle on his birthday comes in the year 2020. That’s Sid’s 100th birthday. Nobody is doubting that Sid will still be around on that day this time next year.
He was inducted into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame in October last year.
Happy Birthday Sid!
Here are some of the birthday greetings shared on social media so far today: