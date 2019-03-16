MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A special lunch Saturday in St. Paul served a hot meal and meaningful story as well.

Soup for the Homeless Soul brings together artists and students to raise awareness about homelessness in the Twin Cities. Hundreds of people lined up to sample soup and desserts while browsing a selection of hand-crafted pottery.

All proceeds go to Union Gospel Mission.

“I want people to get engaged in the cause of homelessness. This is a really big issue for our community and it’s a growing issue,” Union Gospel Mission vice-president of development Brian Molohon said.

Union Gospel Mission says it works to address all of the issues people who come to them need.

After grabbing bite to eat, visitors could watch pottery demonstrations, hear students who are sharing their story and tour the campus.