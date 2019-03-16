



Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales says authorities believe a body found Friday night in Steele County matches the description of missing Wisconsin 2-year-old Noelani Robinson.

Alfonso says the body of a child wrapped in a blanket was located in a ditch on Highway 218 in rural Steele County around 7 p.m. Upon further investigation, Alfonso said the death of the child did not appear to have happened within the last 24 hours, which is consistent with the suspect’s timeline in that area.

The suspect, 33-year-old Dariaz Higgins, is Robinson’s father. He is accused of killing the girl’s mother, Sierra Robinson, and abducting Noelani Monday.

Higgins was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Milwaukee.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is currently awaiting formal identification and autopsy results.