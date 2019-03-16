  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Metro Transit, St. Patrick's Day


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit announced it will offer free rides beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, including routes on all buses, METRO lines and Northstar.

The Department of Public Safety says a particularly high number of drunk drivers are cited during the holiday timeframe, ranking fourth on its list of most DWI arrests per hour.

St. Patrick’s Day joins the ranks with Halloween, Independence Day and Labor Day, according to arrest averages from 2013-2017.

For a list of bus and train routes, visit Metro Transit’s website.

