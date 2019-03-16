  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:E-cigarettes, Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, Vaping


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House voted for a statewide ban on vaping in bars, restaurants, and workplaces.

The bill would restrict the use of e-cigarettes wherever tobacco smoking is already banned.

The Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act prohibits smoking in most public buildings and workplaces.

The move is aimed at trying to reverse the growing popularity of e-cigarettes among young people.

Supporters hope the bill will now get a hearing in the Minnesota Senate.

