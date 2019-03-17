



The man accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old child and killing her mother Monday made his first appearance in a Wisconsin courtroom Sunday.

Dariaz Higgins, 34, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting death of Sierra Robinson. The child Robinson and Higgins share, Noelani Robinson, was reported missing shortly after the incident.

After two days of searching, authorities located Higgins at a motel in Milwaukee, where they took him into custody. Police still did not know Noelani’s whereabouts.

It wasn’t until Friday night in rural Minnesota that authorities were contacted about a body that had been found wrapped in a blanket along Highway 218. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released an update Saturday, preliminarily identifying it as the body of Noelani. They ruled Noelani died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Higgins is currently being held on $1 million bond.