Becker County, Death Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after three people were found dead Monday afternoon in a rural Becker County home.

According to authorities, officers responded to a residence off Highway 34 in rural Ogema following a call reporting a possible incident at the home. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the people found in the home.

Police say no one is in custody at this time, and investigators do not believe this incident poses an ongoing threat to the public.

The BCA will provide information as it becomes available.

