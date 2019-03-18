MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old St. Paul man is accused of returning to a house after a fight and killing a 21-year-old man, according to charges filed in Ramsey County.

Theotis Antonio Thomas faces one felony count of second-degree murder with intent in connection to the March 15 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas got into an argument with his girlfriend inside her bedroom and began to put his hands around her neck. That’s when a 21-year-old man intervened, grabbed Thomas and slammed him onto the bed.

Thomas allegedly mentioned killing everybody in the house before leaving.

Shortly thereafter, Thomas allegedly returned and shot the 21-year-old victim who intervened in the face. The victim was later pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

Several individuals witnessed the shooting, the complaint said.

Later that day, Thomas turned himself in. In an interview with police, Thomas said he knew police were looking for him, but he did not know why. He also said he was too drunk and stoned to recall the events of the day, according to the complaint.

Authorities say Thomas has prior criminal history that makes him ineligible to possess firearms.

If convicted, Thomas could face up to 40 years in prison.