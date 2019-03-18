BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
Filed Under:Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Disaster Relief

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill expanding a zero-interest disaster loan program to help farmers dealing with buildings damaged by heavy snow.

Walz signed the bill Monday. The measure cleared both the state House and Senate without opposition last week.

Walz says the bill is “critical” for farmers hit by extreme snow and blizzard conditions. The governor has said Minnesota’s economy is under threat from the number of dairy barn collapses this winter.

The bill broadens eligibility for the Disaster Loan Recovery Program run by the state’s Rural Finance Authority. It adds uninsured losses from the weight of snow, sleet or ice to the list of damages covered by the program. It would be retroactive to Jan. 1.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.