



— Communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin are dealing with high water. They’ve had to evacuate some homes, and close roadways.

In Jordan, 300 households in this mobile home park have had to be evacuated. It’s a flooding battle that the community has been fighting for days.

All the melting expected this week could make things worse.

At Sand Creek in Jordan, front end loaders have been working all through the weekend trying to break up ice jams. Some of the ice chunks are more than 2-and-a-half-feet thick. Ice jams are being blamed for the flooding caused at the Valley Green Mobile Home Park nearby.

In other cities, they’re trying to get proactive as well.

Earlier Monday morning, Congresswoman Angie Craig met with county and city leaders in Hastings to talk about “the action stage” for flood preparation.

Officials say this could be the first spring flood in Hastings, caused by snowmelt, since 2011.

With flooding already happening in the city of Jordan, emergency management officials talked about taking preventative and proactive measures.

“With the Mississippi River, and the Minnesota River and Cannon River, it’s just this beautiful, beautiful place. But on the other hand, in the next several weeks, there will be a lot going on here the next few weeks to mitigate any flood damage that will certainly occur,” Craig said.

Meanwhile, front end loaders continue to break up ice jams. Residents who evacuated the mobile park last Thursday were taken to a nearby high school for shelter.