MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis musician Mark Mallman woke up at 3 a.m. with a crushing panic attack that wouldn’t end. He responded by pouring songs into a happiness playlist and leaning on the wisdom of friends.

This is the true story of a man beset by grief, healed by music, and learning to laugh through it all.

Book release date: March 19, 2019

To learn more click here.

