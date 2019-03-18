Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis musician Mark Mallman woke up at 3 a.m. with a crushing panic attack that wouldn’t end. He responded by pouring songs into a happiness playlist and leaning on the wisdom of friends.
This is the true story of a man beset by grief, healed by music, and learning to laugh through it all.
Book release date: March 19, 2019
