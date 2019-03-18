MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say they are investigating the death of a man who was recently transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to authorities, police responded to the 3200 block of Sheridan Avenue North on March 13 just before 1 a.m. where they found a man in medical distress who suffered an apparent fall. He was then transported to the hospital. Another man was interviewed and eventually booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, police said.

The man who was taken into custody has been released, pending further investigation.

Police opened the death investigation after they were notified that the man taken to the hospital had died.

The medical examiner will release the identity of the man, along with the nature and cause of death, in coming days.

