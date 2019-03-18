MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House is getting ready to vote on a “hands-free” driving bill that aims to change the way Minnesotans drive going forward.

What’s often seen as a routine task can be a deadly mistake behind the wheel. Over the last five years, distracted driving has contributed to one in five crashes on Minnesota roads. On Monday, lawmakers took action to stop the distraction.

Lawmakers in the Minnesota House Monday were preparing to vote to ban drivers from using any handheld cell phones while in traffic. Sixteen other states and the District of Columbia already have “hands-free” laws.

Passing this bill has been three years in the making, and while it’s not a done deal yet, what happened in the House chamber gives the law major momentum.

So powerful. The faces, the families of distracted driving unite as the Minnesota house is about to vote on hands free bill. #wcco pic.twitter.com/frm3pYN4a8 — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) March 18, 2019

The people most passionate about the legislation were on the forefront of the fight. Families who’ve lost loved ones to distracted driving led the charge.

Sixty-nine people have been killed by distracted driving in Minnesota, 11 of them in the last year. Families of victims, like broken-hearted father Vijay Dixit, are begging lawmakers to make this a done deal.

“It happened to me, it happened to many of my friends, and it happens to you if you don’t take any action,” he said. “I don’t want you to suffer what we have suffered.”

And as Karen Ilg addressed the room at the Capital, she gripped a piece of the bicycle her husband was riding when he was killed, a symbol of the pain she and her fellow advocates want no one else to feel.

If the House approves it, the bill will move onto the Minnesota Senate for a vote expected to happen Wednesday. In the three years advocates have pushed this bill, this would be the farthest it’s gotten.