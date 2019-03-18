MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 22-year-old woman who was struck and severely injured in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday died over the weekend.

Taressa D. Wilson-Snyder, of St. Paul, suffered significant injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Maryland Avenue East and Desoto Street in St. Paul. She was taken to the hospital. Authorities say she later died from her injuries.

When officers arrived around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, they found Wilson-Snyder lying on her back, unconscious and in the roadway. Police say they did not find any witnesses or a vehicle that appeared to have struck her.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities say the suspect vehicle could be a 1996-98 red Honda Civic.

Police are investigating this case as a hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information should call the investigator at 651-266-5921.