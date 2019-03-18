Check the recipe below:

6 cups cooking liquid (such as broth, stock, water or combo)

1 ½ tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 cups risotto rice, such as Arborio or Carnaroli

– aromatics (such as 1-1 ½ cups chopped onion and/or 2-4 cloves minced garlic)

1 cup dry white wine

– stir-ins (such as 1 cup cheese(s); fresh chopped herbs, kosher salt and Kowalski’s Coarse Ground Black Pepper to taste; cooked vegetables or meats)

Bring cooking liquid to a simmer in a small saucepan; keep warm but do not boil. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add rice and aromatics; sauté 5 min. Add wine; cook until liquid evaporates. Add 2 cups cooking liquid to rice. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is nearly absorbed (about 5 min.); if liquid takes much longer or much less than 5 min. to absorb, adjust heat up or down slightly. Add another 1 cup liquid; stirring occasionally and cooking until the liquid is almost gone again (another 5 min.). Continue adding liquid, 1 cup at a time, cooking until rice is tender (about 15 min. more). Stir in remaining ingredients until cheese is melted and ingredients are evenly heated through. Serve immediately while risotto is very hot.

Note: More or less cooking liquid may be required.

Variations:

• Gorgonzola Pistachio Risotto

• Lemony Chicken and Parmesan Risotto

• Porcini and Mascarpone Risotto

• Butternut Squash Risotto with Pancetta and Fresh Sage