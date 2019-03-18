



— ShopKo will be closing all remaining stores later this spring.

According to a CBS 3 Duluth, the company announced Monday that despite its best efforts, a buyer was not found after announcing a plan for financial restructuring in January.

The retailer, based in Wisconsin, operates 134 Shopko stores, 176 Shopko Hometown locations, 18 Shopko Pharmacy locations, and five Shopko Express stores. The company will be evaluating options for its optical business.

There are over 30 locations throughout Minnesota.

All locations are expected to close by June 16.

