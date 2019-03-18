BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ameer Abdullah, Minnesota Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year contract, solidifying a complement to Dalvin Cook after the departure of Latavius Murray via free agency.

Abdullah’s deal was done Monday. He played in seven games for the Vikings last season, almost exclusively as a kickoff returner, after being picked up off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Drafted in the second round by the Lions in 2015 out of Nebraska, Abdullah has 1,251 rushing yards and 430 receiving yards over four NFL seasons. On 59 kickoff returns, Abdullah has an average of 27.5 yards per attempt.

When Murray signed with the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings needed a backup for Cook. Their other running backs are Mike Boone and Roc Thomas, both undrafted rookies last year.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.