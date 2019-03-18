  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Roc Thomas, Vikings


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Vikings player is expected to make his first court appearance Monday for drug possession charges.

(credit: Minnesota Vikings)

Earlier this month, police arrested running back Roc Thomas.

Court papers say neighbors complained about a strong smell of marijuana coming from his Mendota Heights apartment.

Police say they found the drug and paraphernalia all over his place.

The 23-year-old joined the Vikings as a free agent last year from Jacksonville State University.

