MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Vikings player is expected to make his first court appearance Monday for drug possession charges.
Earlier this month, police arrested running back Roc Thomas.
Court papers say neighbors complained about a strong smell of marijuana coming from his Mendota Heights apartment.
Police say they found the drug and paraphernalia all over his place.
The 23-year-old joined the Vikings as a free agent last year from Jacksonville State University.