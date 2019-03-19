MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins have announced their plans for their just-barely-into-spring home opener at Target Field later this month.

Throwing the ceremonial first pitch will be Justin Morneau, who was the American League’s MVP in 2006 and also a four-time All-Star. He’ll be making his debut this year as a television analyst for the FOX Sports North broadcasts.

WWII veteran Lawrence Cline, of Alexandria, will be assisting in the raising of the American flag. Cline, who turned 100 in September, served in the U.S. Army from 1942 through 1945 after being drafted at 22.

Singing the national anthem will be Har Mar Superstar, whose tongue-in-cheek R&B music has earned him national attention.

Other events planned for Thursday, March 28 include the customary serving of breakfast on the Plaza, along 7th Street, a flyover by two F-16s from the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing, and fireworks.

The home opener is scheduled for March 28 at 3:10 p.m.