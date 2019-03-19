BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball, Justin Morneau, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minnesota Twins, Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins have announced their plans for their just-barely-into-spring home opener at Target Field later this month.

Throwing the ceremonial first pitch will be Justin Morneau, who was the American League’s MVP in 2006 and also a four-time All-Star. He’ll be making his debut this year as a television analyst for the FOX Sports North broadcasts.

WWII veteran Lawrence Cline, of Alexandria, will be assisting in the raising of the American flag. Cline, who turned 100 in September, served in the U.S. Army from 1942 through 1945 after being drafted at 22.

Singing the national anthem will be Har Mar Superstar, whose tongue-in-cheek R&B music has earned him national attention.

Other events planned for Thursday, March 28 include the customary serving of breakfast on the Plaza, along 7th Street, a flyover by two F-16s from the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing, and fireworks.

The home opener is scheduled for March 28 at 3:10 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.