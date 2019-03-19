BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
Filed Under:Juan Vasquez Jr., Little Earth Fatal Shooting


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old man charged in a 2018 shooting that left one dead has pleaded guilty, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Juan Antonio Vasquez, Jr. (credit: Clearwater County Jail)

Authorities say Juan Vasquez Jr., of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and is expected to be sentenced to 39 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area of the Little Earth of United Tribes housing complex where they found a 19-year-old unresponsive, lying face down on the steps of a residence. He died at the scene.

As stated in court documents and his testimony, Vasquez allegedly walked up to the teenager as he was trying to enter a nearby home, peered into his face, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, killing him and injuring a teenager.

Officials say Vasquez gave no explanation for the shooting during his guilty plea, but he did agree to receive a higher sentence than recommended because of “aggravating circumstances,” or his actions putting the public at more risk than other crimes.

Vasquez will be sentenced on April 4.

