



A 75-year-old man has been reported missing and the Milaca Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating him.

Dennis Mead of Milaca was last seen at his home around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Mead has dementia and may be confused or have trouble finding his way home.

Mead is driving a 2016 orange Toyota Rav 4 with license plate 596UZN. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray plaid shirt, blue jeans, a brown and green Columbia jacket, a wool hat and tennis shoes. He stands at 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 135 pounds and is bald with gray facial hair.

Police say it’s also likely he has an oxygen tank with him in the vehicle.

Milaca police ask that anyone who has information about his whereabouts call the department at 320-983-8245.

If you encounter Mead, police say try to stay with him until authorities arrive.