MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking residents in a neighborhood near the University of Minnesota for help identifying a suspect in a weekend stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the stabbing happened Sunday shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Street and 2nd Avenue Southeast, at the northern corner of Holmes Park in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

Responding officers found a man in the street with life-threatening stab wounds. Emergency crews brought the victim to Hennepin Healthcare for emergency treatment.

In a note to the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association, police described the suspect as a man around 6-feet tall, muscular build, bald head, wearing a blue jacket and dark-colored jeans. He reportedly fled the scene in an old, tan-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Minneapolis police at 612-692-8477.