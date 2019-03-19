



Tuesday will kick off a stretch of warm weather, with temperatures at or above average, leading to a weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says southerly winds will help push highs Tuesday to around 45 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

Expect plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and melting to continue. Despite the record snowfall last month, the snowpack in the metro area has dwindled to about an inch.

While the melting is contributing to flooding in southern Minnesota, the rest of the week is expected to be dry, which is good news for those who live near swollen rivers.



Wednesday (the spring equinox) is expected to be slightly cooler, with temperatures just about at average, in the low-40s. However, the mercury will climb near 50 on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday’s high looks to be in the upper 50s, and Brickman says some could even see temperatures hit 60. Sunday also looks to be warm, but it will likely bring a chance of rain.

Mild weather is expected to continue into next week.