



As we’re about to see first-hand, Final Four athletes are in top physical condition. However, they might find it tough keeping up with one 71-year-old Minnetonka man.

Andy Steinfeldt says he’ll spend his day at the Sabes Jewish Community Center trying to break the Guinness World Record for his age holding an abdominal plank position.

The motivational speaker and extreme senior athlete recently finished radiation treatment for prostate cancer.

To break the record, he has to make it past 36 minutes, 58 seconds.

He says he does it to help motivate other to overcome challenges and maintain a positive attitude.