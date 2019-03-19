BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnetonka, Sabes Jewish Community Center


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we’re about to see first-hand, Final Four athletes are in top physical condition. However, they might find it tough keeping up with one 71-year-old Minnetonka man.

Andy Steinfeldt says he’ll spend his day at the Sabes Jewish Community Center trying to break the Guinness World Record for his age holding an abdominal plank position.

The motivational speaker and extreme senior athlete recently finished radiation treatment for prostate cancer.

(credit: CBS)

To break the record, he has to make it past 36 minutes, 58 seconds.

He says he does it to help motivate other to overcome challenges and maintain a positive attitude.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.