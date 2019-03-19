



Volunteers spent Tuesday at Prairie Island Indian Community in southeastern Minnesota filling sandbags in preparation for spring flooding in light of the warm weekend forecast.

Although emergency managers says the recent weather (with warm days and below-freezing nights) has been ideal for a gradual melt, there’s concern for this weekend, when temperatures are expected to climb well into the 50s and nighttime lows above freezing.

Lu Taylor, of the Prairie Island Tribal Council, is one of many in the community who remember the 1965 flood that forced people to evacuate the island, which is home to Treasure Island Resort and Casino, by boat.

“At that time there were three homes under water, because they were in the floodplain,” she said.

To prepare for possible weekend flooding, volunteers packed sandbags. While one packing event was held Tuesday, two others are scheduled for this week.

Emergency Management Coordinator Schyler Martin said his team is monitoring snow melt in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. What happens there will affect what happens on Prairie Island, which is located just off the Mississippi River, about 10 miles northwest of Red Wing.

If the water rises to flood levels, it could easily affect travel on the island, as there is only one road in and out.

