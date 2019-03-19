BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Education, Legislative Session 2019, Private Schools, Roger Chamberlain, Scholarships, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Senate Republican leaders say a proposal to use tax credits to funnel donations into scholarships for low- and middle-income students to attend private schools is a priority for them. And they’re hoping to make it the subject of negotiations with Democrat Gov. Tim Walz and House Democratic leaders late in the session.

Senate Taxes Chairman Roger Chamberlain is making another run at passing the proposal, which was dropped in 2017 amid a veto threat by then-Gov. Mark Dayton.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said at a news conference Tuesday that Walz has made lots of proposals Republicans don’t support. But he says end-of-session negotiations involve give and take.

The Minnesota School Boards Association and the teachers union Education Minnesota oppose the bill, saying it would divert resources from public schools.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.